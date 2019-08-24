Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

We are comparing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evercore Inc. 88 1.47 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Evercore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Evercore Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Evercore Inc. has an average target price of $89, with potential upside of 15.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Evercore Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 94.7%. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.