Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 7.45% respectively. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|-0.61%
|-0.61%
|2.94%
|2.94%
|-0.51%
|9.87%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
