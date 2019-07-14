Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 7.45% respectively. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust