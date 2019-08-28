Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
