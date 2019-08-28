Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.