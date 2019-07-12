Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 28 40.25 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Central Securities Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 11.87%. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.