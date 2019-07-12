Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|28
|40.25
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Central Securities Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Central Securities Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 11.87%. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
