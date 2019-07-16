Comparison of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.38 N/A 0.28 29.57 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.26 N/A 0.90 29.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Container Store Group Inc. and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Container Store Group Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The Container Store Group Inc. is presently more expensive than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 0.7% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -28.5% 3.9%

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Container Store Group Inc. Its rival BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. The Container Store Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Container Store Group Inc. and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The Container Store Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 2.19% upside potential. On the other hand, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 20.61% and its average price target is $29.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than The Container Store Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Container Store Group Inc. and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 0%. Insiders held 4.9% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Container Store Group Inc. -8.93% -3.77% 29.73% 34.21% 25.73% 71.07% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -0.72% -8.86% 3.37% 13.97% 0% 18.91%

For the past year The Container Store Group Inc. was more bullish than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats The Container Store Group Inc.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.