Comparison of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV)

We will be comparing the differences between The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola Company 50 7.19 N/A 1.69 31.12 New Age Beverages Corporation 5 1.66 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates The Coca-Cola Company and New Age Beverages Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola Company 0.00% 39.9% 8.1% New Age Beverages Corporation 0.00% -9.8% -5.5%

Volatility & Risk

The Coca-Cola Company has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Age Beverages Corporation’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, New Age Beverages Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. New Age Beverages Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Coca-Cola Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Coca-Cola Company and New Age Beverages Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola Company 0 6 3 2.33 New Age Beverages Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The Coca-Cola Company’s downside potential currently stands at -2.43% and an $53.89 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of New Age Beverages Corporation is $7, which is potential 124.36% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, New Age Beverages Corporation is looking more favorable than The Coca-Cola Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of The Coca-Cola Company shares and 13.8% of New Age Beverages Corporation shares. About 0.4% of The Coca-Cola Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5% are New Age Beverages Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Coca-Cola Company -2.14% 2% 8.31% 9.97% 13.84% 11.15% New Age Beverages Corporation 1.08% -21.26% -27.38% -46.88% 78.1% -28.08%

For the past year The Coca-Cola Company has 11.15% stronger performance while New Age Beverages Corporation has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

The Coca-Cola Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors New Age Beverages Corporation.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters. The companyÂ’s still beverages comprise nonalcoholic beverages without carbonation, including noncarbonated waters, flavored and enhanced waters, noncarbonated energy drinks, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and sports drinks. It also provides flavoring ingredients, sweeteners, beverage ingredients, and fountain syrups, as well as powders for purified water products. The Coca-Cola Company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, GlacÃ©au Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, GlacÃ©au Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The Coca-Cola Company has a strategic partnership with Delivery Hero Group to collaborate in the field of online food ordering and delivery services. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.