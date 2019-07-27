Comparison of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) are two firms in the Beverages – Soft Drinks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola Company 48 7.05 N/A 1.59 30.89 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 63 0.00 N/A 2.61 24.30

Table 1 demonstrates The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Coca-Cola Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The Coca-Cola Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola Company 0.00% 15.1% 3.1% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% -14.5% -6%

Risk & Volatility

The Coca-Cola Company has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Coca-Cola Company has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Coca-Cola Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola Company 0 7 5 2.42 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 1 2.50

The Coca-Cola Company’s downside potential is -0.31% at a $54 average target price. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a -0.50% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Coca-Cola Company looks more robust than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of The Coca-Cola Company shares and 30.1% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. shares. About 0.4% of The Coca-Cola Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 85.5% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Coca-Cola Company 2.78% 4.64% -1.23% -1.01% 16.98% 3.86% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.59% -3.31% 4.74% 3.22% 5.38% 4.26%

For the past year The Coca-Cola Company has weaker performance than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. beats on 7 of the 12 factors The Coca-Cola Company.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters. The companyÂ’s still beverages comprise nonalcoholic beverages without carbonation, including noncarbonated waters, flavored and enhanced waters, noncarbonated energy drinks, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and sports drinks. It also provides flavoring ingredients, sweeteners, beverage ingredients, and fountain syrups, as well as powders for purified water products. The Coca-Cola Company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, GlacÃ©au Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, GlacÃ©au Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The Coca-Cola Company has a strategic partnership with Delivery Hero Group to collaborate in the field of online food ordering and delivery services. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.