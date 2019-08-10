Comparison of The Cato Corporation (CATO) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

As Apparel Stores companies, The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato Corporation 14 0.40 N/A 1.14 12.62 Nordstrom Inc. 39 0.28 N/A 3.06 10.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Cato Corporation and Nordstrom Inc. Nordstrom Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Cato Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Cato Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Nordstrom Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6%

Volatility & Risk

The Cato Corporation has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nordstrom Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Cato Corporation. Its rival Nordstrom Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. The Cato Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nordstrom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Cato Corporation and Nordstrom Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cato Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

On the other hand, Nordstrom Inc.’s potential upside is 67.71% and its consensus target price is $49.14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.4% of The Cato Corporation shares and 65.7% of Nordstrom Inc. shares. About 5.5% of The Cato Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Nordstrom Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cato Corporation 2.5% 17.88% -1.64% -2.97% -42.63% 0.7% Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96%

For the past year The Cato Corporation had bullish trend while Nordstrom Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nordstrom Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors The Cato Corporation.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers menÂ’s wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.