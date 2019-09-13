Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.23 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.26% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats The Carlyle Group L.P.