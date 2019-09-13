Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.23
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.26% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats The Carlyle Group L.P.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.