Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.