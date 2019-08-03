Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.56 N/A 1.12 12.32

Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Carlyle Group L.P. and New Mountain Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 9.17% and its average target price is $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.