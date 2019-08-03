Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.56
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Carlyle Group L.P. and New Mountain Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 9.17% and its average target price is $15.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.
