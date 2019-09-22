Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 30 42.04 N/A -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Central Securities Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Central Securities Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.