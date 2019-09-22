Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|42.04
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Central Securities Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The Carlyle Group L.P. and Central Securities Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.
