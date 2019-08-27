Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.21 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Carlyle Group L.P. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.