Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.21
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Carlyle Group L.P. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.