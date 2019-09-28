Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|-1.75
|106.78M
|1.63
|14.61
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|445,845,511.48%
|30.1%
|1.5%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Carlyle Group L.P.’s downside potential is -2.69% at a $25 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 14.54% respectively. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 9 of the 10 factors.
