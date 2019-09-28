Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 -1.75 106.78M 1.63 14.61 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 445,845,511.48% 30.1% 1.5% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s downside potential is -2.69% at a $25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 14.54% respectively. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 9 of the 10 factors.