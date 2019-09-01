Comparison of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

We will be comparing the differences between The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.57 N/A 1.63 14.61 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.71 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Carlyle Group L.P. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 9.75% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.