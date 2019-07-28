Comparison of The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

This is a contrast between The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group L.P. 38 8.53 N/A 2.42 16.35 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 92 1.35 N/A 8.70 11.55

Table 1 highlights The Blackstone Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group L.P. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The Blackstone Group L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown The Blackstone Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 2 2.67 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group L.P. has a -5.26% downside potential and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38%

For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has stronger performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc.