Comparison of The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

This is a contrast between The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|38
|8.53
|N/A
|2.42
|16.35
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|92
|1.35
|N/A
|8.70
|11.55
Table 1 highlights The Blackstone Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group L.P. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The Blackstone Group L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Blackstone Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0.00%
|24.6%
|5.5%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown The Blackstone Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group L.P. has a -5.26% downside potential and a consensus price target of $46.67.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|1.25%
|11.37%
|17.2%
|16.45%
|26.94%
|32.77%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|-0.23%
|1.01%
|19.16%
|9.66%
|-9.79%
|32.38%
For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has stronger performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
