Comparison of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|50
|1.44
|661.03M
|1.79
|26.86
|Puyi Inc.
|7
|0.00
|6.84M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates The Blackstone Group Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|1,317,055,190.28%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|Puyi Inc.
|97,021,276.60%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Puyi Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Puyi Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.44% and an $53.4 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The Blackstone Group Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 0%. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was less bullish than Puyi Inc.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Puyi Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.