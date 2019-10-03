Comparison of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.44 661.03M 1.79 26.86 Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 6.84M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Blackstone Group Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,317,055,190.28% 22.9% 5.2% Puyi Inc. 97,021,276.60% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Puyi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.44% and an $53.4 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 0%. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was less bullish than Puyi Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Puyi Inc.