Comparison of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.33 N/A 1.79 26.86 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.81 N/A 1.00 5.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Blackstone Group Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.84% and an $51.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 14.19%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.