Comparison of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 39 9.61 N/A 1.79 26.86 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 60.86 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Blackstone Group Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 5.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.