Comparison of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|39
|9.61
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|60.86
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The Blackstone Group Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Blackstone Group Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 5.54%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
