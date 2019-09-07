Comparison of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

As Asset Management businesses, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.51 N/A 3.93 11.94 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.44 N/A 2.26 13.87

Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Westwood Holdings Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$47.67 is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was less bearish than Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.