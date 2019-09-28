Comparison of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 44 4.14 859.32M 3.93 11.94 GAMCO Investors Inc. 19 0.00 5.22M 3.83 5.31

Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and GAMCO Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,951,669,316.38% 10.8% 1.2% GAMCO Investors Inc. 27,974,276.53% 0% 80.2%

Risk and Volatility

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, GAMCO Investors Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and GAMCO Investors Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67 GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46.33 is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 4.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while GAMCO Investors Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 12 of the 13 factors GAMCO Investors Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.