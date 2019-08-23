Comparison of The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) and Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)

This is a contrast between The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) and Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Farm Products and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons Inc. 30 0.13 N/A 1.09 24.61 Origin Agritech Limited 6 0.00 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Andersons Inc. and Origin Agritech Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Origin Agritech Limited 0.00% -223.2% -37.7%

Risk & Volatility

The Andersons Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Origin Agritech Limited’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of The Andersons Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.4% of Origin Agritech Limited are owned by institutional investors. 3% are The Andersons Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 38.7% are Origin Agritech Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Andersons Inc. 0.64% -1.4% -17.46% -22.62% -21.78% -10.17% Origin Agritech Limited -4.5% -6.12% -15.08% -14.42% -36.48% 6.77%

For the past year The Andersons Inc. had bearish trend while Origin Agritech Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Andersons Inc. beats Origin Agritech Limited.

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers hybrid varieties of corn, rice, and canola seeds. The company distributes its products to farmers through distributors and retailers. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.