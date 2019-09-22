Comparison of The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) and Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) and Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Farm Products. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons Inc. 29 0.15 N/A 1.09 24.61 Landec Corporation 11 0.56 N/A 0.27 41.84

Demonstrates The Andersons Inc. and Landec Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Landec Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Andersons Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Andersons Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Landec Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Landec Corporation 0.00% 2.6% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

The Andersons Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Landec Corporation’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Andersons Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Landec Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. The Andersons Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Landec Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Andersons Inc. and Landec Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Andersons Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Landec Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Landec Corporation’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 20.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Andersons Inc. and Landec Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 92.2% respectively. The Andersons Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Landec Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Andersons Inc. 0.64% -1.4% -17.46% -22.62% -21.78% -10.17% Landec Corporation 3.81% 15.51% 10.7% -12.46% -20.5% -5.66%

For the past year Landec Corporation has weaker performance than The Andersons Inc.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses LandecÂ’s Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.