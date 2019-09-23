Comparison of The AES Corporation (AES) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

We are comparing The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AES Corporation 17 1.02 N/A 0.74 22.75 OGE Energy Corp. 43 4.07 N/A 2.08 20.64

Table 1 highlights The AES Corporation and OGE Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OGE Energy Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The AES Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. The AES Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AES Corporation 0.00% 20.6% 2.1% OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

The AES Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.01 beta. OGE Energy Corp.’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The AES Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, OGE Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. The AES Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The AES Corporation and OGE Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The AES Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 OGE Energy Corp. 1 1 1 2.33

OGE Energy Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $42.67 consensus target price and a -5.24% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of The AES Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of OGE Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. The AES Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of OGE Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The AES Corporation -0.47% 0.12% -0.65% 3.07% 26.24% 16.11% OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59%

For the past year The AES Corporation has stronger performance than OGE Energy Corp.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.