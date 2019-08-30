Comparison of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

We are comparing TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3877.48 N/A -2.15 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.19 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.32 and it happens to be 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mesoblast Limited on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Mesoblast Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 181.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.