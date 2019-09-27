Comparison of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|61.39M
|-2.15
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|11.50M
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has TG Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|951,782,945.74%
|-308.9%
|-146.5%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|120,798,319.33%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 253.98% and an $20 average price target. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 301.38%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
TG Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 85.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.09%
|-16.13%
|-3.85%
|72.98%
|-31.28%
|82.68%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.