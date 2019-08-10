Comparison of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

This is a contrast between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4296.75 N/A -2.15 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cyanotech Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. TG Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, with potential upside of 143.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.