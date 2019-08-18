Comparison of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Since TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4263.98 N/A -2.15 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.70 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.32 and it happens to be 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 155.85% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $17.5. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28.14, while its potential upside is 20.51%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 57.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.