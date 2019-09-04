Comparison of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3846.31 N/A -2.15 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 183.63% upside potential and an average target price of $17.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, which is potential 483.33% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 0.75% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.