Comparison of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4089.44 N/A -2.15 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 204.88%. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 469.11% and its consensus target price is $14. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 0.75%. Insiders owned 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.