Comparison of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4422.24 N/A -2.30 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 153.06 N/A -3.87 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows TG Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$17.5 is TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 136.49%. Competitively the average price target of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, which is potential 131.34% upside. The results provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Albireo Pharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.