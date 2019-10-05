Comparison of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial Corporation 18 0.00 46.84M 0.30 59.47 Fifth Third Bancorp 27 0.70 728.02M 2.97 10.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Fifth Third Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TFS Financial Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. TFS Financial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial Corporation 262,408,963.59% 4.7% 0.6% Fifth Third Bancorp 2,719,536,794.92% 13.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.18 beta indicates that TFS Financial Corporation is 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Fifth Third Bancorp’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TFS Financial Corporation and Fifth Third Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 6 2 2.25

On the other hand, Fifth Third Bancorp’s potential upside is 19.36% and its average price target is $31.63.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TFS Financial Corporation and Fifth Third Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 84.6%. About 0.2% of TFS Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TFS Financial Corporation -1.91% 0.34% 10.39% 7.42% 11.69% 11.35% Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18%

For the past year TFS Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Fifth Third Bancorp

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats on 12 of the 13 factors TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.