Comparison of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group Holdings Limited 10 0.68 N/A 0.85 11.49 General Finance Corporation 103 0.64 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Textainer Group Holdings Limited and General Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0.00% 4% 1% General Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Textainer Group Holdings Limited and General Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 17.09% respectively. Insiders held 76.4% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares. Comparatively, General Finance Corporation has 2.49% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Textainer Group Holdings Limited -4.98% -6.71% 2.31% -24.86% -35.13% -2.31% General Finance Corporation -2.97% -1.07% 0.09% 0.95% -2.48% 2.6%

For the past year Textainer Group Holdings Limited had bearish trend while General Finance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Textainer Group Holdings Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors General Finance Corporation.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight and special-purpose containers, as well as refrigerated containers. It also manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, as well as provides acquisition, management, and disposal services. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.1 million containers, representing 3.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company serves shipping lines, freight forwarding companies, and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.