Comparison of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse Inc. 57 1.39 N/A 2.14 25.83 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 10 0.69 N/A 0.45 23.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Texas Roadhouse Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Texas Roadhouse Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.6 beta indicates that Texas Roadhouse Inc. is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Texas Roadhouse Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s average price target is $64.75, while its potential upside is 29.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Texas Roadhouse Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 90.6% respectively. About 5.7% of Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Roadhouse Inc. 1.81% 3.95% 5.44% -10.53% -16.43% -7.49% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -3.84% -2.18% -3.06% 25.67% 1.13% 30.86%

For the past year Texas Roadhouse Inc. has -7.49% weaker performance while J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has 30.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.