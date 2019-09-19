Comparison of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

As Real Estate Development businesses, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Pacific Land Trust 760 11.64 N/A 39.37 20.25 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 61 4.01 N/A 5.87 10.68

Table 1 highlights Texas Pacific Land Trust and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Texas Pacific Land Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Texas Pacific Land Trust is currently more expensive than Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Pacific Land Trust 0.00% 132.1% 112.6% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.00% 17.7% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

Texas Pacific Land Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.01 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.4% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares and 52.3% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. shares. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Pacific Land Trust 6.83% -1.86% -0.55% 15.51% 9.29% 48.05% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.1% 4.74% 1.57% 4.94% -1.32% 19.47%

For the past year Texas Pacific Land Trust was more bullish than Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida. The company also operates a semi-private property with two 18-hole championship golf courses, a three-hole practice facility of golf, and a fitness facility, as well as a clubhouse facility, including a restaurant and bar. In addition, it leases land for 19 billboards; and hay and sod production, timber harvesting, and hunting, as well as owns and manages subsurface interests. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.