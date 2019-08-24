Comparison of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) and BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)

Since Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) and BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 60 2.86 N/A 6.12 10.28 BancFirst Corporation 55 4.36 N/A 3.94 14.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and BancFirst Corporation. BancFirst Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and BancFirst Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.1% BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 14.1% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BancFirst Corporation on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and BancFirst Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BancFirst Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has an average target price of $65.63, and a 23.25% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and BancFirst Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 41.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 44.29% of BancFirst Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 1.21% 2.83% -1.96% 5.04% -31.34% 23.17% BancFirst Corporation -0.12% 2.84% 3.88% 8.82% -6.36% 16.91%

For the past year Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than BancFirst Corporation

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. beats BancFirst Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.