Comparison of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

We are comparing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.28 N/A -1.37 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 16.96 N/A -4.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Volatility & Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.84 and it happens to be 184.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 76.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 1,179.07% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $5.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 188.35% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Theravance Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.