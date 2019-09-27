Comparison of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18,673,822,714.68% -80% -60.2% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 385,048,543.69% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.