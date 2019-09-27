Comparison of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|53.93M
|-1.32
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|19.83M
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18,673,822,714.68%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|385,048,543.69%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
