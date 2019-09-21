Comparison of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.20 N/A -1.32 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 74.01 N/A -3.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average price target and a 64.25% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.