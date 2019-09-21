Comparison of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.20 N/A -1.32 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.69 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.23. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $52.25, while its potential upside is 21.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 93.6%. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.