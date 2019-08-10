Comparison of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.24 N/A -0.17 0.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.22 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Superior Drilling Products Inc. on the other hand, has -0.74 beta which makes it 174.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TETRA Technologies Inc. Its rival Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. TETRA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TETRA Technologies Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 207.02% and an $5.25 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares and 17% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares. 0.7% are TETRA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 53.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99%

For the past year TETRA Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.