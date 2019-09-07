Comparison of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.22 N/A 0.22 66.61 Plantronics Inc. 42 0.67 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Plantronics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Plantronics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5%

Volatility & Risk

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. From a competition point of view, Plantronics Inc. has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Plantronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Plantronics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Plantronics Inc.’s potential upside is 162.83% and its consensus target price is $84.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 99.1% respectively. 23.9% are TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Plantronics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67% Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has stronger performance than Plantronics Inc.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Plantronics Inc.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.