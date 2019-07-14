Comparison of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), both competing one another are REIT – Industrial companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty Corporation 43 20.19 N/A 1.16 39.17 Uniti Group Inc. 13 1.73 N/A 0.04 237.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Uniti Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Terreno Realty Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Terreno Realty Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 3.9% Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -1.1% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Terreno Realty Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Uniti Group Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Terreno Realty Corporation and Uniti Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Uniti Group Inc. 2 2 0 2.50

The average target price of Terreno Realty Corporation is $47.33, with potential downside of -4.81%. Uniti Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 average target price and a 23.92% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Uniti Group Inc. appears more favorable than Terreno Realty Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Terreno Realty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.6% of Uniti Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Terreno Realty Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Uniti Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Terreno Realty Corporation 1.45% 3.7% 9.86% 16.37% 19.43% 28.97% Uniti Group Inc. -8.84% -16.99% -48.59% -48.33% -49.53% -34.43%

For the past year Terreno Realty Corporation has 28.97% stronger performance while Uniti Group Inc. has -34.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Terreno Realty Corporation beats Uniti Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets. Terreno Realty Corporation was founded on November 6, 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.