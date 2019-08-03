Comparison of Ternium S.A. (TX) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

As Steel & Iron companies, Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium S.A. 26 0.37 N/A 7.06 2.99 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 24 0.30 N/A 2.63 10.13

In table 1 we can see Ternium S.A. and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ternium S.A. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ternium S.A. is currently more affordable than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ternium S.A. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ternium S.A. Its rival Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 1.2 respectively. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ternium S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ternium S.A. and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ternium S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.42% and an $29 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is $25, which is potential -2.50% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ternium S.A. seems more appealing than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Ternium S.A. shares and 90.8% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Ternium S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ternium S.A. -6.71% -6.13% -11.77% -29.78% -41.82% -22.03% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.08% 0.64% 14.19% 11.1% -20.39% 23.57%

For the past year Ternium S.A. has -22.03% weaker performance while Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has 23.57% stronger performance.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.