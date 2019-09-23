Comparison of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

Since Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.56% and 3.91% respectively. Comparatively, 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.