Comparison of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

We will be comparing the differences between Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 96 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 consensus target price and a 32.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 2.74% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.