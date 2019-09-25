Comparison of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Both Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.18 N/A 0.02 37.10 Range Resources Corporation 7 0.34 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tengasco Inc. and Range Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Risk & Volatility

Tengasco Inc. has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Range Resources Corporation’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tengasco Inc. are 6.8 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Range Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Tengasco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tengasco Inc. and Range Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively the average price target of Range Resources Corporation is $6.95, which is potential 56.36% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Range Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Tengasco Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. was less bearish than Range Resources Corporation.

Summary

Tengasco Inc. beats Range Resources Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.