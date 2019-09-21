Comparison of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

This is a contrast between Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.16 N/A 0.02 37.10 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.78 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 demonstrates Tengasco Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tengasco Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Tengasco Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tengasco Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.54 beta means Tengasco Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tengasco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Tengasco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Tengasco Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $34.8 average target price and a 19.42% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tengasco Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 37.9%. 1.5% are Tengasco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. had bearish trend while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Tengasco Inc.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.