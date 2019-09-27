Comparison of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 0.00 5.18M 0.02 37.10 Earthstone Energy Inc. 4 0.17 19.35M 0.70 6.29

In table 1 we can see Tengasco Inc. and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Earthstone Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tengasco Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Tengasco Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Earthstone Energy Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 760,199,589.08% 3.4% 2.4% Earthstone Energy Inc. 526,344,422.38% 6.4% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Tengasco Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, Earthstone Energy Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tengasco Inc. Its rival Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Tengasco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats Tengasco Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.