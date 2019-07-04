Comparison of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.57 N/A 0.04 23.02 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tengasco Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 16.2% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that Tengasco Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Approach Resources Inc. has a 2.78 beta which is 178.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tengasco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Tengasco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tengasco Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Approach Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 consensus target price and a 50.94% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tengasco Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.6% and 69.9%. Tengasco Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. -6.12% -7.9% -2.32% -9.63% 21.18% 1.8% Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. had bullish trend while Approach Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tengasco Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.